Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Lucas Moura will be leaving the club this summer.

Spurs recently released a statement confirming Moura’s departure when his contract runs out after the end of the season.

Former boss Mauricio Pochettino signed the Brazilian in January 2018 from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of £25 million.

This season, the 30-year-old has rarely featured for Tottenham. He’s played 13 league matches thus far and only amassed 116 minutes on the pitch.

With his game time being pretty minimal this season, his departure doesn’t come as much of a surprise to a number of Spurs fans.

One moment that’s a testament to how far the Pochettino signing has fallen was his mistake against Liverpool last month, which led to Diogo Jota scoring a last-minute winner.

Having said that, there’s one moment from Moura that will go down in Spurs history. It’s a goal that we’re sure you’re all familiar with.

Back in 2020, the winger scored a last-gasp winner to send Tottenham to the Champions League final. That’s certainly one memory that the Spurs faithful will remember very fondly.