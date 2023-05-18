Tottenham have upped their search for a new manager this week and Feyenoord’s Arne Slot is being seriously considered by Daniel Levy for the role.

That is according to the Telegraph, who reports that the Premier League club have made the Dutch coach their main target but the North London outfit could have a tough time getting the 44-year-old coach as the Dutch club are determined to keep him.

The newly crowned Eredivisie champions are willing to offer Slot a new contract to tie him down to more years in Holland and should that come to fruition, Spurs will once again have to look elsewhere.

However, Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan has stated that Slot would love to move to the Premier League and is a great fit for Tottenham because of his style of play.

Dutch football expert full of praise for Tottenham managerial candidate

“For Arne, the Premier League has always been a major attraction,” the Dutch football expert stated on talkSPORT.

“Leeds offered £5/£6m (in February) to Feyenoord and the club said no. He has a clause only next year in his contract that would allow him to leave and that makes it a little bit difficult. If Tottenham fork out a multi-million pounds fee for a coach who has never proven himself in the Premier League, it is a risk.

“This man is in demand, he has brought the best style of football I’ve seen in years at the club. It is almost a copy of Pep Guardiola’s style and that’s what the people love, and that is why Daniel Levy sees him as the ideal candidate to change something at Spurs finally.”