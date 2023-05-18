Video: Erik Lamela heads Sevilla ahead in extra-time against Juventus

After going behind to a wonderful Dusan Vlahovic goal, Sevilla managed to take the game into extra-time with Erik Lamela than giving the Spaniards the advantage with a towering header.
Vlahovic had opened the scoring for Juventus barely a minute after coming on with the deftest of finishes, but that was soon cancelled out by a blockbuster from Suso that almost broke the net.
With the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan right behind them, the hosts poured forward in extra-time and soon got their reward as Lamela powered home in the 95th minute.
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2023
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 18, 2023
Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo