Video: Erik Lamela heads Sevilla ahead in extra-time against Juventus

After going behind to a wonderful Dusan Vlahovic goal, Sevilla managed to take the game into extra-time with Erik Lamela than giving the Spaniards the advantage with a towering header.

Vlahovic had opened the scoring for Juventus barely a minute after coming on with the deftest of finishes, but that was soon cancelled out by a blockbuster from Suso that almost broke the net.

With the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan right behind them, the hosts poured forward in extra-time and soon got their reward as Lamela powered home in the 95th minute.

Erik Lamela turns it around for Sevilla!! ? You can never rule out this side in the #UEL! ? pic.twitter.com/hp1FvquJ1Z — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo