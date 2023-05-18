Video: Fornals takes West Ham to Europa Conference League final with stunning solo goal

A resolute Europa Conference League performance from David Moyes’ West Ham was the foundation for the Hammers to qualify for the final, with Pablo Fornals putting the gloss on proceedings with a superb solo winner in injury time.

Despite being up against it for much of the game against AZ Alkmaar, the east Londoners dug in and managed to repel every dangerous attack from the hosts.

Deep into injury time, West Ham’s Pablo Fornals ran right through the middle of the hosts defence, and his pinpoint finish was the perfect way for the visitors to get into their first European final in 47 years.

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport

