Video: Fornals takes West Ham to Europa Conference League final with stunning solo goal

A resolute Europa Conference League performance from David Moyes’ West Ham was the foundation for the Hammers to qualify for the final, with Pablo Fornals putting the gloss on proceedings with a superb solo winner in injury time.

Despite being up against it for much of the game against AZ Alkmaar, the east Londoners dug in and managed to repel every dangerous attack from the hosts.

More Stories / Latest News Journalist thinks Premier League European hopefuls could sell player for world record fee Exclusive: ‘Would be a good fit’ – World Cup star likely to end up in the Premier League amidst Man United and Newcastle interest Ramsdale explains why current PL boss wasn’t happy with him last season

Deep into injury time, West Ham’s Pablo Fornals ran right through the middle of the hosts defence, and his pinpoint finish was the perfect way for the visitors to get into their first European final in 47 years.

West Ham are going to the final!! ? Pablo Fornals brilliantly puts the away side ahead after 90 minutes! ?#UECL pic.twitter.com/xeKWRAVq9p — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2023

GOAL | AZ 0-1 West Ham | Pablo Fornalspic.twitter.com/lf1M56wIUo — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 18, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport