Video: Game on at St. James' Park as Deniz Undav makes amends for earlier mistake vs Newcastle

Brighton and Hove Albion Newcastle United FC
Brighton have pulled one back against Newcastle at St. James’ Park after Deniz Undav made amends for scoring an own goal earlier in the match. 

The forward flicked a Kieran Trippier corner into his own net after 22 minutes and that lead was doubled just before halftime as the Magpies led 2-0.

It is now game on as Undav has made up for his earlier mistake by finishing off a move early in the second half to make it 2-1.

