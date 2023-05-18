Video: Kieran Trippier does it again as Dan Burn heads in right-back’s beautiful cross

Newcastle are in cruise control at St. James’ Park as they lead Brighton 2-0 heading into halftime thanks to two wonderful contributions from Kieran Trippier.
One of the right-back’s corners helped break the deadlock in the match as Undav headed a lovely ball into his own net after 22 minutes. The Magpies have been in control the whole half and asserted their dominance by adding a second just before the break.
Trippier once again delivered a delightful ball from a free-kick and his cross was met by the head of Dan Burn as Newcastle look to be heading towards three valuable points.
