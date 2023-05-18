Video: Sevilla’s Suso slams home outrageous equaliser against Juventus

Having only just gone behind to an audacious finish from Juventus sub, Dusan Vlahovic, it was always going to take something special for Sevilla to get back into their Europa League semi-final second-leg, and Suso certainly provided it.

After winning the ball back from the bianconeri defence, Erik Lamela took charge and the ball made it’s way to Suso who had no right to shoot from fully 25 yards.

The ball flew into the top corner and sent the crowd at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan into ecstasy.

Outrageous goal from Suso!! ? What an equaliser for Sevilla! ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/M6oB01un8o — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2023

SUSO COMES OFF THE BENCH AND SCORES A SCORCHER. ? pic.twitter.com/ATTsNdoCXS — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 18, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo