Video: Two quickfire goals from Wilson and Guimaraes propels Newcastle towards Champions League

Newcastle are just one win away from returning to the Champions League after beating Brighton 4-1 on Thursday night but it was nervy until two late quickfire goals. 

The home side went into the break 2-0 up but a goal from Undav early in the second made things nervy for the Magpies throughout the rest of the half.

However, an 89th-minute goal from Callum Wilson and another from Bruno Guimaraes two minutes later killed the match off and now Newcastle are on the verge of Champions League football having to win just one more match.

Both goals can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of +Sport360, Sky Sports and NBC Sports

