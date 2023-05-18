Video: Vlahovic silences Sevilla’s Sanchez Pizjuan with beautiful finish for Juve

Sevilla’s Sanchez Pizjuan is a formidable stadium to visit as the away side, and Serie A’s ‘Old Lady,’ Juventus were finding it tough until Dusan Vlahovic entered the fray.

The game had been a real battle Royale between two of the Europa League’s finest exponents, but the scores remained goalless with an hour gone.

A double substitution on 64 minutes saw Vlahovic come on with Federico Chiesa, and within a minute, the striker had pulled off the most audacious finish to give the visitors a priceless lead.

What a finish from Dusan Vlahovic! ? The composure to put Juventus ahead vs. Sevilla…#UEL pic.twitter.com/bJmEUCmyMy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2023

DUŠAN VLAHOVI? WITH HIS FIRST TOUCH! ?? pic.twitter.com/LtmGUP0WD1 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 18, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo