Video: Vlahovic silences Sevilla’s Sanchez Pizjuan with beautiful finish for Juve

Europa League
Sevilla’s Sanchez Pizjuan is a formidable stadium to visit as the away side, and Serie A’s ‘Old Lady,’ Juventus were finding it tough until Dusan Vlahovic entered the fray.

The game had been a real battle Royale between two of the Europa League’s finest exponents, but the scores remained goalless with an hour gone.

A double substitution on 64 minutes saw Vlahovic come on with Federico Chiesa, and within a minute, the striker had pulled off the most audacious finish to give the visitors a priceless lead.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

