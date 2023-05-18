Video: West Ham players jump into stands as AZ Alkmaar ultras start fights in family area

West Ham FC
There were some very concerning scenes at the end of West Ham’s Europa Conference League victory over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night.

The Hammers had produced a resolute display against the hosts, and won the game in injury time thanks to a superb solo striker from Pablo Fornals.

However, once the final whistle had blown, trouble appeared to erupt in the stands as AZ hooligans targeted the area where the West Ham players families were, prompting some of David Moyes’ stars to jump into the stands and try to quell the trouble.

