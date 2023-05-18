Video: West Ham players jump into stands as AZ Alkmaar ultras start fights in family area

There were some very concerning scenes at the end of West Ham’s Europa Conference League victory over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night.

The Hammers had produced a resolute display against the hosts, and won the game in injury time thanks to a superb solo striker from Pablo Fornals.

However, once the final whistle had blown, trouble appeared to erupt in the stands as AZ hooligans targeted the area where the West Ham players families were, prompting some of David Moyes’ stars to jump into the stands and try to quell the trouble.

West Ham players clashing with AZ stewards because their families were being harassed by AZ fans in the stands. pic.twitter.com/8EQ0ye7lhd — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) May 18, 2023

Tempers are flaring after West Ham's win as the home fans don't seem happy with the result…#UECL pic.twitter.com/xH0VXabg1R — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2023

"Pathetic" "Football should be inclusive for everyone!" Joe Cole, @CarltonCole1 and @Persie_Official react to the post-match scenes after AZ Alkmaar v West Ham… ?? @julesbreach pic.twitter.com/pTDC9CbxMx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport