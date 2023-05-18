(Video) Wild celebrations from Eddie Howe and his staff following Newcastle’s 4th goal vs Brighton

Watch Eddie Howe and his technical staff go crazy after Newcastle’s 4th goal went in against Brighton earlier this evening.

Plenty expected Newcastle’s clash with Brighton to be one to remember but in truth, it was rather one-sided, with Newcastle 2-0 up at halftime, as they eventually went on to win 4-1 to consolidate 3rd place in the league table with two games left to play and Howe made sure it was a game to remember.

The Magpies scored their third and fourth goals in the 89th and 91st minutes respectively, with Bruno Guimaraes smashing home the fourth, prompting jubilant celebrations from Howe and his staff on the sidelines.

By Eddie Howe’s usual celebration standards, the fourth goal was a bit wild!

(Think the rest of the coaching staff enjoyed it too… ?) #NUFC pic.twitter.com/CM7hEfR3FZ — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) May 18, 2023

The result for Newcastle puts them three points clear of 4th-placed Manchester United having played a game more than the Red Devils, as they are now a step closer to the holy grail that is Champions League football.