West Ham are reportedly considering making a summer approach for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claim following strong interest in January, the Hammers are considering reigniting their interest in the out-of-favour Manchester United captain once the season comes to an end.

Maguire has slipped way down in the Red Devils’ pecking order, and following the arrivals of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, as well as Luke Shaw being preferred as a centre-back option, the former Leicester City defender looks to be on his way out of the Old Trafford exit.

And with Manchester United aware there is no chance of recouping the £80m they paid the Foxes in 2019, a more realistic agreement could be reached with David Moyes’ side.

As for Manchester United, with their summer budget looking quite modest with a reported £100m available, Erik Ten Hag will know he’ll need to shift several players before he can invest heavily in the positions he needs most, which are believed to include a new central midfielder and a world-class striker.