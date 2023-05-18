World Cup winner shortlisted by Chelsea to fill key position next season

After two crazy transfer windows under Chelsea’s new ownership, the Blues head into the summer needing to get rid of several players and address some key issues in their squad.

A striker is a priority for the West London club having struggled to score goals all season but so is a goalkeeper, with the Blues shortlisting three targets for the position.

According to Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider, the three names are Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez, Brentford’s David Raya and Inter Milan’s Andre Onana.

The top target seems to be the World Cup winner but it will take a huge fee from Chelsea to lure the Argentina star away from Villa Park.

Martinez is said to want to win more trophies following his World Cup triumph back in December but with Chelsea set to not be in Europe next season, it is hard to see the 30-year-old moving to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are keen to move on from Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy this summer, although the Senegal star returned to the starting 11 last weekend after a tough season with the Blues.

The 31-year-old was one of the best goalkeepers in the world not long ago and it could be of interest for Pochettino to try and bring that back out of the shot-stopper.