Brighton & Hove Albion are said to be resigned to the fact that they will be losing Moises Caicedo this summer.

Football Insider has reported that this turn of events has given Arsenal a significant advantage in their pursuit of Caicedo.

In 2021, the Ecuadorian joined the Seagulls on January transfer deadline day in 2021. He cost them a total of £4.5 million.

This season, the 21-year-old has been a regular starter, mainly playing as a defensive midfielder and featuring in 34 Premier League matches.

On occasion, the current Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has had to play him as a right-back when they’ve been lacking in that area over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

De Zerbi is a big fan of Caicedo and has raved about him in the past. The Italian once described his midfielder as a “top player”, as quoted by the Harrow Times.

Adding a player the level of the Brighton man to their starting eleven would be a major boost to their midfield options this summer as they prepare for Champions League football next season.