Arsenal linked with a move for 23-year-old tough-tackling midfielder

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis.

The 23-year-old has caught the attention of a number of European clubs with his performances this season and the Gunners of one of the clubs gathering information about him ahead of a potential move this summer as per O Jogo (h/t SportWitness).

Arsenal will have to add more depth to their midfield and Luis could be a quality long-term acquisition.

The Portuguese defensive midfielder will add physicality and defensive cover to the midfield. He could partner Thomas Partey in the midfield pivot and the duo will help Arsenal tighten up defensively. Alternatively, he could replace Partey in the squad as the defensive midfielder when Mikel Arteta needs to rotate his squad.

The Arsenal manager has had to overuse Partey this season because of the lack of alternatives. The signing of Luis will add more depth and quality to the squad.

Arsenal will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and they need a deeper squad to do well across multiple fronts.

It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal for the player at the end of the season.

Luis has the potential to develop into a top-class defensive midfielder and a move to Arsenal would be the ideal next step in his career.

Playing in the Premier League alongside top-class players will help him improve as a footballer and Mikel Arteta could play a key role in his development. The Arsenal manager has done well to nurture talented young players at the club, and he could help Luis fulfil his potential as well.