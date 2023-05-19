Arsenal “very confident” of signing 24-year-old midfielder this summer

Arsenal have been linked with a summer mode for Declan Rice and the Gunners are “very confident” of sealing the transfer in the coming weeks.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed to CBS Sports that Arsenal are keen on securing the services of the 24-year-old West Ham United midfielder.

Rice has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League and he has been a key player for club and country over the past year.

The midfielder is reportedly looking to take the next step in his career and he wants to join a club in the Champions League.

Arsenal are currently pushing Manchester City for the league title and they have already qualified for the UEFA Champions League next season. It is no surprise that they are looking to improve their squad even further.

The Gunners need to bring in midfield reinforcements and Rice would be a solid, long-term investment. The 24-year-old could form a quality partnership with Thomas Partey, and he will add more control, physicality and defensive cover to the side.

"For Declan Rice Arsenal are very confident…"@FabrizioRomano says Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign the West Ham midfielder. ?? pic.twitter.com/LY5UCt3iMU — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 18, 2023

Rice will want to test himself at the highest level and a move to Arsenal could provide him with the platform. The 24-year-old wants to play for a club competing in the Champions League and a move to Arsenal would be ideal for him.

The England international is yet to enter his peak and he is likely to improve further with coaching experience. Even though he is expected to cost a premium this summer, he has the potential to justify a significant outlay in the long run.