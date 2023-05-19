Brighton set to sign Liverpool star despite another Premier League club joining the race

James Milner is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season and join Brighton as has been the plan for weeks, but it will be a blow for his former club Leeds who reportedly wanted to sign the veteran midfielder.

The Daily Mail reported this week that Leeds want a reunion with the Yorkshire-born star and are in the hunt to sign the 37-year-old this summer if they avoid relegation.

However, there will be no reunion at Elland Road as Brighton have won the race according to Football Insider, which has been the case for weeks, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Milner will play his last home game at Anfield on Saturday against Aston Villa as the midfielder is set to leave the Merseyside club after a very successful period in which he won every trophy possible.

A return to Leeds would have been a great way for the Yorkshire-born star to finish his career, having left 19 years ago, but he has chosen Brighton where he will link up with his good friend Adam Lallana.