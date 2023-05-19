Chelsea star takes to Instagram to respond to rumours linking him to Newcastle

The future of Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is still up in the air as his loan spell at Chelsea nears an end and with no future in Madrid, the Portuguese star has been linked to Newcastle in recent weeks.

A report from Madrid-based outlet Marca stated that Felix is not wanted by Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid and given the La Liga side’s incredible form since his departure, that will only have grown stronger.

Felix is said to want to play Champions League football next season and Newcastle could be another option in England rather than return to Chelsea. Marca reports that Atletico have set their asking price at €100m (£87m) and that the Magpies would be willing to match that fee thanks to their wealthy Saudi Arabian owners.

Joao Felix responds on Instagram to Newcastle story

Having seen a similar story about himself on Instagram, Felix decided to set the rumours of a move to Newcastle straight and responded to the post with the message, via Fabrizio Romano: “Just a bunch of know-it-alls!”

It looks like nothing is in place with the Tyneside club but it doesn’t mean it is not possible.

Felix has shown patches of his brilliance at Chelsea but overall, the move has not worked out. If Eddie Howe can get him to buy into his team’s spirit then signing the forward would be a great move, but unfortunately, there are too many unknowns attached to the Portuguese star.