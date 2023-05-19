Crystal Palace want Roy Hodgson to mentor 39-year-old as the club’s next manager

Crystal Palace decided to part ways with Patrick Vieira earlier this season after a series of disappointing results.

They have decided to bring in Roy Hodgson as the interim manager until the end of the season and the 75-year-old has done an impressive job so far, winning five of his eight games in charge.

According to a report from the Guardian, the Eagles are now seriously considering keeping Hodgson at the helm for another 12 months.

Apparently, Crystal Palace believe that a number of Premier League clubs will be after new managers in the summer and it would be difficult to find a quality replacement.

They want Hodgson to continue as the club’s manager for another season and they also want the experienced manager to mentor Paddy McCarthy over the course of the next season.

Roy Hodgson has done well for Crystal Palace.
The former Crystal Palace player is being eyed as a potential replacement for Hodgson.

Although McCarthy knows the club well, he has very little management experience and he will need to learn the ropes from an experienced campaigner like Hodgson before he is ready to take over during the 2024/25 season.

