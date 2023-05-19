Phil Jones has spoken after it was announced by Manchester United that he would be leaving the club this summer.

The Red Devils announced Jones’ departure earlier this morning in a piece that looked at his 12-year stint at Old Trafford.

He played 229 times for Man United throughout his career, scoring six times and assisting on ten occasions in all competitions.

Following the news, the 31-year-old spoke about his time in Manchester with Sky Sports News.

He stated, “To win the Premier League was something I never, ever thought I would do in my lifetime. To come through at Blackburn and play for my boyhood club, Blackburn was my dream come true. To go on to Man United and win the Premier League and play a part in that was so special and something that I’ll never forget.

“To have played for this club when I look back, to have represented this club. To have worn that shirt with huge pride and every time I stepped over that line at Old Trafford, I wasn’t just fighting for myself and my teammates, I was fighting for the fans, I owe a lot to that. The last two years have been really, really tough, really tough. You grow up playing football, all you want to do is play football.

“I’ve worked tirelessly hard, I literally left no stone unturned. And I think the highlight for me was the Wolves game when I came back. That was just a moment that I’ll never forget.”

His time with Man United was riddled with a number of injury issues and setbacks. This likely had an impact on his performances over the years.

It poses an interesting what-if when it comes to the defender. Had he stayed fit, there’s a possibility he could’ve been a regular for Man United over the years.

But Jones comes across as very humble as he parts ways with the Red Devils. He’s certainly focusing on the positives and the success he did achieve when he set foot on the pitch.