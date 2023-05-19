Erik ten Hag confirms key Man United star could miss Bournemouth clash despite training all week

Man United travel down south to Bournemouth on Saturday looking to move another step closer to qualifying for next season’s Champions League but might have to do it without their best player.

Erik ten Hag stated in his press conference on Friday that Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay will be fit to face the Cherries, which will come as good news to United fans, but the Red Devils could be without top goalscorer Marcus Rashford

The forward trained all week according to his manager but is feeling ill today and will be evaluated for the rest of the day to determine whether he will be ok for tomorrow’s trip.

“Rashy, he trained the whole week, but today he reported he doesn’t feel well,” Ten Hag said.

“We have to see during the day and see tomorrow.”

“Rashy he trained all week but today he reported he doesn’t feel well” ? Erik ten Hag gives a squad update ahead of the weekend and says he speaks ‘every day’ with the Manchester United board of directors about future plans. pic.twitter.com/h7Sbqpvwkr — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 19, 2023

Man United beat Wolves 2-0 last time out without Rashford but the Manchester club have been a weaker team away from home this season.

Rashford’s goals could be needed tomorrow in order to get United over the line as Bournemouth have done exceptionally well to be in the position they are at present.

The good thing for Man United is that the Cherries are already safe from relegation, therefore, Ten Hag’s side are the only ones with something meaningful to play for.