‘Great disappointment’ – Man United preparing to offload star player this summer

With just three games remaining of their Premier League season, Man United are in the box seat in terms of remaining in the top four.

Win all their matches against Bournemouth, Chelsea and Fulham, and they can’t be caught by in-form Liverpool, who they have a game in hand over in any event.

Champions League football coming back to Old Trafford will clearly require further investment in the playing staff, with Erik ten Hag looking for the strength in depth required for his side to remain competitive domestically as well as in Europe in 2023/24.

By and large, the Dutchman has been a success as United manager, however, one player he appeared desperate to bring in after managing him at Ajax, Antony, hasn’t really had quite the impact desired.

To that end, Fichajes report that he’s been one of the great disappointments of the season and, just one year after bringing him to the Premier League, ten Hag could be looking to offload him.

There’s little doubt that when Antony gets on the ball, the collective intake of breath indicates that many believe something good is about to happen.

He’s had his moments and perhaps never better than when scoring the winning goal against FC Barcelona in the Europa League.

There have been an awful lot of occasions where his final ball has been lazy or he’s been found wanting in possession.

It’s not too wide of the mark to suggest he hasn’t really justified his £86m fee (per Sky Sports) either, so United will just have to put this one down to experience.