“I prefer not to talk” – Onana’s agent won’t rule out Chelsea switch this summer

The first-team squad at Chelsea could well end up looking quite different from the current one when the whistle blows for the first match of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Once confirmed as manager, Mauricio Pochettino needs to hit the ground running in terms of thinning out his bloated squad, whilst bringing in sufficient quality that the Blues can be challenging for honours again next season rather than languishing in mid-table.

Wholesale changes aren’t necessarily required from the new man in charge, though a thorough process of due diligence for every player and position will need to be undertaken as a matter of urgency.

To that end, one of the first areas that the Argentinian may find he wishes to concentrate on is who will be his number one keeper next season.

Neither Edouard Mendy nor Kepa Arrizabalaga have covered themselves in glory this season, and if the right custodian came along, Pochettino has to give them more than a cursory look.

Internazionale’s Andre Onana continues to be the subject of some speculation, and as the Evening Standard report, Chelsea are interested in making a move for him.

However, his agent, whilst not ruling out a summer switch to the west Londoners, hasn’t exactly issued a ‘come and get me’ plea for his client either.

“Transfer market rumours are normal at this stage, but I prefer not to talk about it because it’s very early and now the boy is focused only on the pitch,” Albert Botines said on Italy’s TV Play, cited by the Evening Standard.

“We have a five-year contract with Inter. He has another four years on his contract and now he is focused only on the Serie A final and the Champions League final.

“He still has a long contract, don’t worry. He’s very happy, he’s playing for the strongest team in Italy.”

Once the Champions League final is out of the way on June 10th, we can expect any potential discussions to ramp up, and if Inter have ended on the losing side, a move to Stamford Bridge may well appeal to Onana.