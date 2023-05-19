“It is difficult and stressful” – Liverpool star unhappy with uncertainty over his situation

It’s been an interesting season one way or another for Liverpool, who could yet, if results go their way, pip Man United to a Champions League spot.

Jurgen Klopp will be the first to admit that the 2022/23 campaign hasn’t been up to the standard expected, and it’s perhaps with that in mind that there will likely be a few changes amongst the playing staff.

Whilst the first-team might not look markedly different from how it is at the moment, a few tweaks here and there could well have the desired effect and ensure that Liverpool can challenge domestically next season and, potentially in Europe.

One player who doesn’t appear too happy with his lot at the moment is young Sepp van den Berg, who has been on loan at Bundesliga side, Schalke.

As the season comes to a close, it is seemingly a lack of clarity as to what comes next for the player which is his biggest bug bear.

“I ​​get messages regularly,” he told German outlet, WAZ.

“There were especially many after the games against Bremen and Mainz. Assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders also congratulated me. But I’m not in daily contact with Liverpool officials now.

“I’m a family guy and at Schalke I was immediately welcomed as a member of the family. That made me feel at home very quickly. I get along with everyone here. I also fit in well here in terms of gameplay, and I want to prove that again in the last two league games.

“There have already been initial talks with those responsible about remaining at Schalke. But we have to wait. Our last two games are the most important now.

“In the summer I hope to take part in the U21 European Championship. Only then will it be decided where I will play in the coming season – it was similar in the past three years.

“At some moments it is difficult and stressful not to know in which country I will be living in a few months. You would like to settle down in one place.

“If one day my home club Liverpool would tell me I could stay and get my caps that would be great, but now I’m at Schalke and I want the team to achieve our goal of staying up. After the end of the season I will be back in Liverpool to talk about the near future.”

Though he’s a name that will be under the radar for a number of Reds fans, there’s still a possibility of the centre-back making a name for himself at Anfield if Klopp decides he’s worth keeping a closer eye on.

Clearly, from van den Berg’s point of view, that particular decision can’t come quickly enough.