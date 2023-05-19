Leeds United signed Weston McKennie on loan from Juventus during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has not been able to hit top form in the Premier League club so far and Dean Jones believes that he is unlikely to join the club permanently in the summer.

Leeds have the option to sign the player permanently for a fee of around £30 million.

Leeds are going through a difficult season and McKennie has played under multiple managers during his time at the club.

The American international is still getting used to Premier League football and the constant managerial changes have not helped him.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I don’t think McKennie will be at Leeds next season. We have to understand like McKennie has had a really, really weird time since coming into the club and he probably needs a bit of breathing space. He’s played under four different managers in four months since signing. “That means he’s had four different types of football, four different sets of messages over what his role is supposed to be in that team, all while trying to adapt to the Premier League for the first time.”

Naturally, the Juventus midfielder has not been able to showcase his qualities on a consistent basis and it would be ideal for the two parties to go separate ways in the summer.

There is no doubt that McKennie is a talented player with a big future ahead of him, and it remains to be seen whether he can secure a permanent exit away from Juventus in the summer. The Italian outfit do not view him as a key first-team player and they will be looking to cash in on him when he returns from his loan spell.