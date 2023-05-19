Jurgen Klopp confirms big-name Liverpool star out of Aston Villa match

Liverpool host a Premier League game for the final time on Saturday as the Reds welcome Aston Villa to Anfield, but the home side will be without a big-name star for the clash.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Klopp confirmed that anyone with a long-term injury remains out but beforehand stated that Darwin Nunez will not play on Saturday due to a toe injury.

The German coach said via Ian Doyle: “Darwin (Nunez) will not be available, he has inflammation of the tendon in his toe, very painful. He hasn’t trained. Long-term injured are out, but all the rest should be available.”

It has been an up-and-down season for the striker at Anfield but it is one that will likely make the Uruguayan stronger going into the new campaign.

Liverpool fans will be delighted to know that Roberto Firmino is fit for Saturday’s game as it will be the last time the Brazilian steps out at Anfield after years of service to the Merseyside club. Anfield will be an emotional place at the weekend saying goodbye to the forward, but the Reds also have a job to do in order to keep their top-four hopes alive.