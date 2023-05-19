Kyle Walker considering leaving Man City as interest from Spain emerges

Man City’s Kyle Walker is reportedly considering leaving the Premier League leaders this summer as both of Madrid’s biggest clubs have shown interest in the right-back.

Both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are on the lookout for right-backs heading into the upcoming transfer window and Walker is said to have been shortlisted by both clubs, reports Todofichajes.

Diego Simeone is said to be a big fan of the Man City star and would like to provide competition for Nahuel Molina next season. As for Real, Los Blancos are trying to move on from Dani Carvajal and the England international is an option to replace the Spanish defender.

Walker’s contract at the Etihad expires in 2024, therefore, if the Manchester club want to get a fee for the defender, they will have to sell this summer.

The report says that Man City would consider his exit but only if Molina comes the other way as Pep Guardiola is a fan of the World Cup winner due to his offensive threat.

As for the player, Walker is said to be seriously considering heading to La Liga ahead of the new season as he is intrigued by both Madrid clubs.