Despite the fact that they are on the verge of potentially being relegated to the Championship, Leeds United are confidently planning for the future.

With two games left to play of the Premier League 2022/23 season, the Elland Road outfit need to win at least one game, or ideally both that they have left, against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Get six points from six and they’d be incredibly unlucky to then drop down into the second tier. Given their current form, however, that’s an unlikely scenario.

In any event, according to Sport, Leeds are willing to pay €40m/£34m to sign Barcelona’s Adbe Ezzalzouli, who has spent this season on loan at Osasuna.

The youngster has impressed during his loan spell and under normal circumstances might be a useful addition to Barca’s front line.

However, given the financial pickle that the Catalan giants appear to be in, any monies coming in via player sales – particularly if they’re genuinely trying to bring Lionel Messi back to the club – would arguably be welcomed.

There has to be a cautionary note sounded for the Yorkshire club, mind.

If Leeds aren’t playing in the English top-flight next season, that’s a hell of an outlay on one player for a Championship side.

In the event any purchase does go through at that price, Leeds supporters will need to trust that their board are doing the right thing and that the figures add up.