Liverpool linked with a summer move for 20-year-old French midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the French midfielder Andy Diouf.

According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), the 20-year-old French midfielder has attracted the attention of the Premier League club with his performances during his loan spell at FC Basel.

The talented young midfielder is currently on loan at the Swiss club who have an option to buy the player permanently from Rennes at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether Basel are keen to exercise the option in the summer.

It is no secret that Liverpool will have to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer and the 20-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term investment for them.

The 20-year-old central midfielder will add goals and creativity to the Liverpool midfield. He has the physicality and the technical attributes to thrive in English football. The midfielder has three goals and six assists to his name across all competitions this season.

The midfielder is likely to be tempted if a big club like Liverpool come calling with a concrete proposal in the summer.

Although Basel have the option to sign the player permanently, Diouf could have his head turned by the interest from Premier League clubs.

The opportunity to play under a world-class coach like Jurgen Klopp could prove to be hard to turn down.

Furthermore, a move to England could accelerate is development and help him fulfil his potential. He will be competing at a higher level in the Premier League and he would get to learn from top-class players like Thiago Alcântara at Anfield.