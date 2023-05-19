Man City’s Erling Haaland makes public the “embarrassing” video game he has been playing

Man City’s Erling Haaland appears to have made public the “embarrassing” video game he has been playing after stating earlier this month that he wouldn’t. 

The Man City star broke the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League campaign earlier this month against West Ham and speaking to Sky Sports after the match, the 22-year-old refused to say what video games he was playing after being asked because it was “too embarrassing”.

In the clip that can be seen below, the Man City striker said after the West Ham match: “I will go home now, play some video games, eat something, and then sleep, that is what I am going to do.”

When asked what video games he plays, the Norway international said: “I cannot say. It is too embarrassing.”

Now weeks later, Haaland has revealed on Instagram that he is spending his time relaxing while playing Minecraft.

Minecraft is essentially a game, mostly played by kids, that lets people be creative and express themselves online by building things. It is not a game many people would have expected Haaland to be playing but it is also not something to be embarrassed about.

