Manchester United January loan signing Jack Butland appears to be edging closer to a move to Rangers this summer.

The Daily Mail has claimed that Butland is willing to adapt his wages so that he can fit into the Scottish side’s pay structure.

Early into the January transfer window, the English stopper made the loan move to Old Trafford from fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace.

He’s yet to register a single appearance for Man United since thenm with him likely being brought in to occupy the third-choice keeper role.

A switch to Rangers is a great opportunity for the 30-year-old. We’ve seen the likes of Joe Hart find a new lease of life in Scotland after struggling to find regular first-team football.

Michael Beale’s side is in need of a new keeper and he would likely give Butland plenty of chances in between the posts at Ibrox.

For Man United it’s not a huge loss, next season they could look to recruit one of their young prospects to that role or maybe sign a third-choice goalkeeper for next season.