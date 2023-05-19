Manchester United are willing to accept £40 million this summer for club captain and defender Harry Maguire.

That’s per a recent report from FootballTransfers.com which also claims that both Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are both interested in Maguire.

It was former boss Ole Gunnar-Solsjaer who brought the centre-back to the club, signing for £80 million from Leicester City back in the summer of 2019.

In Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge, it appears that the England international has fallen down the Dutchman’s pecking order. The 30-year-old has played just 15 Premier League games in the 2022/23 campaign.

Should the Red Devils accept a major slashed price from any interested party, then it indicates that Ten Hag is eager to shift on those he may consider to be dead weight this summer.

Maguire is certainly not an awful defender. However, he never seemed comfortable at Old Trafford and perhaps such a big step up was too much for him four years ago.

An opportunity at another Premier League side could allow the Englishman to show his true capabilities once again.