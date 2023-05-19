Tottenham Hotspur caretaker manager Ryan Mason has spoken about what Yves Bissouma can offer their midfield ahead of their final two Premier League games.

Bissouma has been missing from action since February after he sustained an ankle fracture.

Before the setback, he played 21 league games for Spurs this season. The midfielder was signed last summer from Brighton & Hove Albion for around £35 million (including add-ons).

Mason spoke about his midfield options ahead of their clash with Brentford tomorrow afternoon (as quoted by the Evening Standard).

He stated, “Obviously Yves [Bissouma] is back now and we’ve got Skippy [Oliver Skipp], Pape [Sarr] and Pierre [Hojbjerg] and Rodrigo [Bentancur] is out.

“Ideally you have all of them fit and firing and you can really drive that in training. Of course, we signed Yves in the last summer transfer window and we believe in him. He’s coming to the stage of the season where he’s back and I think he’s someone that we hope that in next couple of games, if he’s selected, he can bring that energy.

“Every one of our midfielders has different strengths and probably one of Yves’ biggest strengths is his ability to get on the ball and drive. He can be an all-round midfielder. We have good midfielders that can do the same thing but I think he is a explosive player and hopefully he can help us in the next two games.”

It’s been a tough first season for the Mali international, but in fairness, not many of the Spurs players can hold their heads high after the season they’ve had.

With it being his first season and a new manager likely on the way in the coming months, it would be worth sticking with Bissouma as an option in midfield and then seeing how he comes along the following campaign.

At the moment, Tottenham need to look to secure some form of European football in the next two games, they’ll hope the return of their summer signing will give them a needed boost.