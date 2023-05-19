“Morons” – Pundit tears into the actions of Alkmaar ultras follow West Ham clash

Pundit Simon Jordan has torn into the AZ Alkmaar fans who stormed the pitch after the game following their loss to West Ham United.

Pablo Fornals bagged a late strike to make 3-1 to West Ham on aggregate. They’ll face Serie A outfit Fiorentina in the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League on June 7th.

Following the 1-0 win away in the Netherlands, some Alkmaar fans ran into a section of the ground where the family and friends of the Hammers players were sat.

Speaking to TalkSport, Jordan had his say on the events after the full-time whistle.

He stated, “The bottom line is, that they’re not football fans. I don’t know what they are, but they’re not football fans. I don’t suppose they were particularly aiming for the family enclosure, but that’s perhaps a quirk of unintended consequences about where they’re located, the travelling fans or the travelling family.

“I mean, what can you say about it? There’s not a lot you can say about it is there? The fact there wasn’t any arrests? I don’t quite know why that wasn’t the case. But notwithstanding that I’ve always loathed I hate the fact that the club gets consequences for individual choices made by individual morons because there’s not a lot the club can do about it.

“What can the club do about people deciding they want to behave that way? But that’s the necessary consequence. And that’s the ramifications of it.”

The events certainly put a massive dampener on what should’ve been a fantastic night for the Hammers.

Most of this season has been underwhelming for West Ham with the club battling relegation for pretty much all of the season, but they’re very close to securing mathematical safety.

This run in Europe has been that one beacon of hope and a competition that has seen the Hammers overcome every obstacle so far.