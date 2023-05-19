Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Barcelona winger Raphinha at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has had a mixed season with the Spanish club and Barcelona prepared to cash in on him for the right price.

A report from the Spanish publication Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that Newcastle United are willing to spend €80 million on the Brazilian international. It seems that Barcelona are willing to accept the offer when it is presented.

Newcastle certainly need to add more quality and depth to their attack and Raphinha could be a quality acquisition.

The 26-year-old played his best football with Leeds United in the Premier League and returning to his comfort zone could help him get back to his best.

Raphinha has 10 goals and 12 assists to his name across all competitions, and he could prove to be an upgrade on players like Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Frenchman has been a fan favourite since his move to Newcastle, but he can be quite inconsistent and Eddie Howe will have to bring in better players in order to do well next season.

The Magpies could be competing in the UEFA Champions League and Raphinha would certainly help them improve in the final third.

The Brazilian international would not only add goals and creativity to the side, but he would also add pace and flair from the wide areas.

Furthermore, his arrival would allow Newcastle to use Miguel Almiron in his natural role as the central attacking midfielder instead of using him in a wide role.

Newcastle certainly have the finances to get the deal done and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.