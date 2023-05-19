Newcastle United are interested in signing the Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadiouglu.

According to a report from Aksam, Newcastle are keen on the 23-year-old full-back and they are closing in on a deal to secure his services for €20 million. Kadioglu can operate as a right-sided winger as well.

Kadioglu will add some much-needed depth and quality to the Newcastle backline this summer. Eddie Howe has Kieran Trippier as the only reliable right-back at the club and Newcastle must look to bring in more options.

The Magpies are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification next season and they need a bigger squad to compete on all fronts. They cannot expect Trippier to play every game across multiple competitions.

The 23-year-old defender has the quality to thrive in English football and he could be an important player for Newcastle next season. The reported €20 million asking price could prove to be a reasonable outlay for a player of his abilities.

The defender has three goals and three assists to his name across all competitions, and he is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete offer on the table from Newcastle.