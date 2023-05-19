Burnley has begun talks with Arsenal to sign midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan this summer.

The Clarets boss Vincent Kompany is said to be a big admirer of Lokonga according to Football Insider. The two worked together when Kompany was the manager of Anderlecht.

Arsenal signed the Belgian midfielder from Anderlecht back in 2021 for around £17.2 million. Since then he’s played a total of 39 games in all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s side.

On transfer deadline day, the then Crystal Palace boss and Gunners legend Patrick Viera signed the 23-year-old on loan until the end of the season. However, he’s only featured nine times across all competitions for the Eagles.

A loan move to Burnley could be a great opportunity for the midfielder to sink his teeth into some regular first-team Premier League action.

He knows Kompany will from their time in Belgium and the ex-Manchester City player has his side playing some quality football.

Lokonga could cement himself as a regular in that lineup and could really help him come on as a player and adapt to the Premier League.