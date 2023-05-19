Pep Guardiola names the way he would like to win the Premier League this weekend

Man City and Pep Guardiola are on the verge of claiming a third Premier League crown in a row and with a chance to wrap the title up this weekend, the Spanish coach has stated how he would like to win it.

City can become champions on Saturday if Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest, but if the Gunners win, Guardiola’s side can do it themselves on Sunday with a win over Chelsea at the Etihad.

Speaking at his press conference today, Guardiola mentioned how he would prefer it to happen, stating that he would like to see Arsenal win on Saturday so his side can win the Premier League themselves the day after.

“In my mind, I’d like to feel we have to win to be champions,” the Man City boss said. “This is what we have to think. We cannot control Nottingham, we have to do our job.”

Should Man City win the Premier League this weekend, Guardiola will be hoping that it is just the first of three trophies this season as the Manchester club are on course for a historic treble.

Wrapping the title up early will allow them to prepare for the other two finals better as it begins to look very likely that City will achieve it.