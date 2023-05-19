Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur-linked boss Arne Slot is a “Guardiola-style manager”.

90Min.com claimed this morning that initial talks have been held between Spurs and Slot.

Speaking to Sky Sports, van der Kraan explained just how good the Feyenoord manager really is.

He stated, “We all know Cruyff had only a couple of people who follow him. One of them is Pep Guardiola, I would say this is a Pep Guardiola-style manager. Everything I’ve seen of him over the last two years, every week, week in week out. He’s been absolutely phenomenal. The players like him, his style of football is great he’s super attacking.

“The fans at Feyenoord cannot believe what they’ve seen over the last two years in the amount of entertainment in all the matches. And it’s brought, you a lot of goodness as well with a final and a trophy with the league. In the past, we all know that many Dutch coaches like to attack and we like entertaining football but it’s been too naive. This coach is not naive, he’s great.”

The Dutchman has certainly been a massive success in Rotterdam since he took charge of the Eredivisie outfit.

This season, Feyenoord won the Dutch league and there are still two games remaining. Last season he helped the club reach the first-ever UEFA Europa Conference League Final but was beaten by AS Roma.

With all that considered it’s clear why Slot is attracting Spurs at the moment.

The 44-year-old has been confronted by both the English and Dutch press about the recent links with Tottenham, but he’s refused to answer any questions about his interest in them.

So it’s unclear what Slot’s stance is, but it is likely out of respect to his current club which is totally understandable.