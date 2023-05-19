So far, so good for Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United side in 2022/23.
Though the Magpies lost the Carabao Cup final to Man United, it was an achievement for Howe’s emerging side to get there, and if they’re able to beat Leicester City in their next Premier League fixture, Newcastle will have qualified for Champions League football in 2023/24.
That would’ve been unthinkable with Steve Bruce in charge of the first-team and Mike Ashley as owner, so it shows just how far the club have come in a short space of time.
One piece of bad news clouded the win over Brighton and Hove Albion, however, as Joe Willock was photographed leaving St. James’ Park on crutches.
Joe Willock leaves St James' Park on crutches after going off injured against Brighton tonight.
Joelinton also limping.
Eddie Howe says Willock is a doubt for Monday v Leicester. #NUFC #NEWBRI pic.twitter.com/22TOCIwriC
— Dominic Scurr (@DomScurr) May 18, 2023