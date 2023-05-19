Former Liverpool goalkeeper and Premier League legend Pepe Reina has claimed that Mikel Arteta was “born” to become a manager.

Arteta has been in charge of Arsenal for almost four years and is currently having his best season to date. They’ve battled with Manchester City for the Premier League title, but it appears as if the Gunners will just miss out.

Speaking to the BBC for their audio documentary on the Spaniard, Reina knew that Arsenal’s manager was destined to get into management.

He stated, “He was born as a manager. His intelligence on the pitch has been demonstrated off the pitch also. I think the education in Barcelona as a player, especially in his position, It’s particularly strong. So it was only normal that those players in those positions, they know more football than others, simple as that.”

Both players were on the books at Barcelona’s youth academy, so it’s safe to say they go way back.

To be given that kind of compliment is a testament to how good of a job he’s done at Arsenal so far and this season in particular.

Arteta is still so young in his managerial journey, so in theory, he can only get better and better. That’s certainly what the Gunners faithful will be hoping for.