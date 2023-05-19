“Pound-for-pound” – Stan Collymore says who should be crowned ‘Manager of the Year’

This season’s Premier League has been eminently watchable and, were it not for Arsenal’s late season slip, the Gunners may well have taken things right to the wire.

Had they done exactly that, there wouldn’t be too many arguments as to Mikel Arteta taking the Manager of the Year crown, but as it stands, the Spaniard would seem likely to miss out on the gong for 2022/23.

As it is, there are a variety of candidates that could consider themselves in the running and for a number of reasons.

For example, the job that Roberto De Zerbi has done at Brighton and Hove Albion has been nothing short of sensational. Unai Emery deserves the plaudits too for getting Aston Villa playing some sparkling stuff.

Erik ten Hag’s impact at Man United can’t be understated, whilst Pep Guardiola might be considered odds-on, particularly if his Man City side go on to win the treble.

However, it’s a different name entirely that CaughtOffside pundit, Stan Collymore, believes should be handed the accolade.

“Eddie Howe has surpassed all expectations this season,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I was certainly one of the first people to question how well he’d do, but he has done brilliantly. I wasn’t 100 per cent sure how he’d make the transition from managing a team like Bournemouth to a newly taken-over Newcastle, but he’s proven me wrong.”

For Collymore, like many pundits, the Magpies have been a joy to watch throughout 2022/23 and should they beat Leicester City in their next fixture, will be deserving of a Champions League berth.

More Stories / Latest News Man United will accept £40m this summer for Solskjaer signing bought in 2019 Mason claims “explosive” Spurs ace could be big boost for European hopes Video: Man City unveil smart looking kit for 2023/24 season

“He’s made them so much better; they’re defensively sound and they play some brilliant attacking football,” Collymore added.

“The whole club has been transformed and it is largely down to him. Pound-for-pound, he’s been the best in the league, and in my opinion, should be crowned the ‘Manager of the Season’.”

The only question for Howe moving forward is where and how he improves his squad to ensure that they remain competitive both domestically and in the premier European competition.