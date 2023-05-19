Pundit tells ‘top-level’ Arsenal star which club to join in the summer

As the 2022/23 season comes to a close and Arsenal dust themselves down and try to get over the likely disappointment of losing out on the title to Man City, the Gunners will reflect on the campaign and then get on with business so they’re ready to do it all over again after this summer.

Mikel Arteta may well be doing a deal with his former boss and mentor, Pep Guardiola, too, given that Football Transfers report that both are potentially interested in a swap deal between Joao Cancelo and Kieran Tierney.

The wing-backs are out of favour with their current clubs and a move would almost certainly suit them, and CaughtOffside pundit, Stan Collymore, has had his say on where he feels the Arsenal man should end up next, given that there’s reported Newcastle interest in his services too, per Football Insider.

“Tierney has struggled with injuries during his career, but if he can get a handle on that he is without a doubt a top-level player,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“If he went to the Etihad I think he could be to Man City what Andy Robertson is to Liverpool.”

At just 25 years of age, Tierney is still some way from his supposed peak years as a player, and could therefore represent a real bargain for whoever lands him, providing he can stay injury free.

His fitness levels generally, when on the pitch, are outstanding. Those penetrative lung-bursting runs down the left channel are as swift in the 90th minute as they would be in the first minute.

“Tierney is definitely capable of being that under-the-radar type of signing that could go on to be one of the club’s most reliable players,” Collymore added.

“If he did end up going to Man City, it would be a big blow to Newcastle United who have been heavily linked with him for several months.

“The Scotsman would be great for Newcastle, he’d fit their profile perfectly but if he has the choice of them or Man City, he is likely to pick the latter, for obvious reasons.”

On the face of it, a swap deal wouldn’t appear to be the worst in the world were it to happen, and a fresh start for both Tierney and Cancelo could, ultimately, benefit both clubs.