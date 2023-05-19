“Quite straightforward” – Pundit predicts outcome of Man United sale

Another week has gone by and though speculation has been rife, Man United are still no closer to knowing who their new owners might be, assuming that the Glazer family do actually intend to sell.

The current incumbents have been keeping their cards very, very close to their chests, and it’s perhaps that secrecy that’s the most concerning thing for Red Devils supporters desperate to know where the land lies.

With the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season almost upon us and no resolution to the long-running saga, the worry from Erik ten Hag’s point of view is that he still doesn’t know how much money he will have to spend in the transfer market.

That could derail the club’s ambitions for 2023/24 even before the season has begun, and for a club of Manchester United’s stature, that really isn’t the way to conduct business.

Despite the seemingly Machiavellian nature of proceedings to this point, CaughtOffside pundit, Stan Collymore, believes that the deal will be quite straightforward in the end.

“Although it’s turned into a bit of a circus, it’s quite straightforward, the Glazers know Sheikh Jassim can pay pretty much whatever he wants and Sir Jim Ratcliffe can’t,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“They’re using Sir Jim as a way to force Jassim into upping his offer in order to get as much as they can before they sail off into the sunset, and hopefully are never heard of again.

“If Man United is sold, I am sure it’ll be to Qatari owners. The biggest problem could be the time in which it happens though.

“Ten Hag needs a resolution in place as soon as possible, because the longer this goes on, the longer it is going to take his plans for next season to get into motion.”

In some respects, even if Man United’s long-suffering supporters don’t agree, the time that the Glazer’s are taking to make sure all of the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed, could be of mutual benefit.

The last thing anyone needs is for a new owner to come in and realise that certain aspects in what’s believed to be a complicated deal have been overlooked, purely because of the desperation to get feet under the boardroom table.

As long as the right end result is achieved, it’s a win-win for everyone.