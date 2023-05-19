Real Madrid will not include midfield star in €100m+ bid for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham’s move to Real Madrid will rely on negotiations between the La Liga giants and Borussia Dortmund over the coming few weeks but Los Blancos will not be including a certain midfielder in their bid. 

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brahim Diaz will not be included in any bid from Real, despite recent speculation that the Spanish club could use the midfielder to lower the transfer fee that is being demanded.

Dortmund want €150m for Bellingham this summer and according to Romano, Real Madrid’s bid will be worth more than €100m and it will include add-ons.

Personal terms have already been agreed between Madrid and Bellingham, therefore, it is only a matter of agreeing a deal with the Bundesliga side.

It is unclear whether it is Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund that do not want Diaz included in any deal. It is likely the latter of the two, as it is more beneficial for the German outfit to get the money straight up and spend it how they like.

The signing of Bellingham is a huge coup for the La Liga giants as the England international is wanted by many of Europe’s big clubs.

However, the Spanish side would want to wrap it up as soon as possible, as the longer it goes on the more it plays into the hand of the likes of Man City who are waiting on the sidelines.

