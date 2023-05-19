Spurs 16 y/o youth prospect is wanted by multiple PL clubs

Tottenham Hotspur youth prospect Callum Olusesi is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United, Manchester United, Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion are all sniffing around Olusesi according to Football Insider.

The sort-after prospect is only 16-years-old and tends to operate as a midfielder for the most part.

He’s already played 14 times for the Spurs-under 18s side in the age bracket’s Premier League division. He’s already hit the back of the net three times this season.

Olusesi is also of Nigerian descent, so if he wanted to he could choose to play for the Super Eagles or England in the future.

With so many teams eyeing up the youngster, they could face real trouble trying to hold onto him.

Especially if either Man United or Newcastle come knocking with an exciting and or luxurious offer. Knowing the wealth that the Magpies have, they could certainly offer him that if they wanted to.

 

