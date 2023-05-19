Spurs have had initial talks with 44 y/o manager over vacant role

Tottenham Hotspur have held initial talks with Feyenoord manager Arne Slot over their current vacant managerial role.

That’s according to 90Min.com who also claim that the club have spoken to the likes of ex-Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique, as well Slot.

The 44-year-old has only managed in the Netherlands so far in his career, managing AZ Alkmaar before he took charge at the Rotterdam-based outfit.

Two games remain of the Eredivisie, but the Dutchman has already secured the title with Feyenoord for the 2022/23 campaign.

Last season he took them to the first-ever final of the UEFA Europa Conference League. They were beaten 1-0 by Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.

It’s Slot’s first-ever trophy as a manager which will make it even sweeter considering it’s the nation’s highest domestic honour.

Should they appoint him, then Tottenham will hope that he can translate his success over to North London. Spurs have had a dismal season and could miss out on European football next season.

 

