Liverpool is progressing in talks with Brighton & Hove Albion over the services of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Football Insider has reported that Mac Allister’s current contract does have a release clause in it and will be active in the coming summer.

The Argentine has played 32 Premier League games this season, scoring 10 times and assisting once. Additionally, the Seagulls man has 16 caps for his nation so far in his career.

His current manager Roberto De Zerbi certainly rates him very highly. Earlier this season he said the 24-year-old was “one of the best” players at the last World Cup.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears to have his sights set on some new midfielders this summer. With the Brighton star being identified as one of their potential targets.

With the campaign he’s had in the 2022/23 season, Mac Allister has certainly impressed. At only 24-years-old there’s a real possibility that he will develop into an even better player.

If he takes the opportunity to join the Reds this summer, he could be doing that at one of England’s biggest clubs under the management of one of the very best in the game at the moment.