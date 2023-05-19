Journalist David Ornstein claims that Manchester United might have to sell to buy in the coming summer transfer window.

The Mirror recently reported that Man United could land a deal with interested suitor Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

With the Glazers looking to sell the club, this could potentially have an impact on their club’s summer business.

That’s what Ornstein claimed when he spoke on the FIVE YouTube channel.

He stated, “So right now, Manchester United to my knowledge are not able to move on much at all. You speak to people around the club and there seems to be quite a clear sense that they might have to sell before they can buy, while there’s uncertainty over the ownership situation. It could take departures to free up the funds for acquisitions.”

This stance presented by the Athletic journalist certainly seems similar to a recent story involving the Red Devils.

TEAMtalk broke a story recently that the club were considering offers for midfielder Fred. However, the club are not desperate to offload him.

It appears that this could be the stance for the club next month when the window opens. If any major or significant bids come in for players that aren’t classified as essential then they could sanction some sales should the price be right.