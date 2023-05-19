Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace are not opposed to selling the 22-year-old central defender this summer and clubs like Tottenham and Manchester United have come forward to acquire information about a potential transfer.

Tottenham will have to bring in central defensive reinforcement in the summer and Guehi would be a solid long-term acquisition. The former Chelsea player has established himself as a reliable performer in the top flight and he has been a rock at the back for Crystal Palace.

He could form a quality partnership with Cristian Romero at the heart of the Tottenham defence. Spurs will have to tighten up at the back if they want to get back into the Champions League and compete for trophies.

Guehi could prove to be an upgrade on players like Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga next season.

Tottenham are already lacking in depth in the defensive department and they are expected to lose players like Clement Lenglet in the summer. The Barcelona defender is currently on loan at Tottenham and he is expected to return to his parent club in the summer.

Signing just one defender might not be enough for the North London club and they must look to bring in two central defenders during the summer transfer window.

It will be interesting to see if they can beat the competition from clubs like Manchester United and secure the services of Guehi in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could lose players like Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire in the summer. Both players could leave in search of regular playing time and Erik ten Hag will have to bring in alternatives. Guehi would be a quality signing for them.